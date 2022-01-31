Video of rowdy crowd in Birmingham singing 'Killing Me Softly' goes viral

A clip of a big group of people singing “Killing Me Softly” in the centre of Birmingham has gone viral.

The impromptu performance made up of a rowdy group of revellers and passers-by that joined in has delighted people on social media.

A clip of the rendition was posted on social media and shows people dancing and singing to the iconic song as a busker played it from speakers outside Birmingham’s New Street station.

It was posted on Twitter by user @LSwingz and has been liked more than 16,000 times and viewed over 716,000 times.

He captioned the video: “Birmingham. What a city.”

Twitter users were delighted by the footage with many pointing out that it’s nice to see things like this after the pandemic.

One person commented: “After everything that has happened in the last few years this is proper elite content man.”

Another person wrote: “I would join in too.”

Someone else commented; “Looool how can you hate Birmingham.”

Another added: “Afters the s**t show we’ve all been through the past two years, this fills me with joy.”

One person joked: “That first paycheque of the year always hits different.”

