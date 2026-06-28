The official account for Bosnia and Herzegovina has hit out at comments made by a US football reporter, claiming that it shows “stereotypes write themselves”.

A clip of ABC7 journalist Abigail Velez has been widely shared online showing her appear to be proud of the fact that she couldn’t point out Bosnia and Herzegovina on a map.

It comes as Bosnia and Herzegovina prepare to face the US in the last 32 stage of the World Cup on Wednesday.

Velez, who has since apologised for the comments, said: "One thing about Bosnia, I could not point out where it is on a map.”

She added: “I don't know the first thing about Bosnia, and I don't wanna know. That's because Team USA, we're back, we're better than ever. Get prepared Bosnia, because you don't want it. You don't want it like that. But you're gonna get it."

The official Bosnian football X account posted the clip of Velez and wrote: “My goodness, the stereotypes write themselves……”

The video has sparked a lot of reaction on social media, too.

One user wrote: "Why are American journalists so proud to announce their ignorance like this?

"Is there any other country in the world that would do this?"

"She just gave Bosnians ammo for the next decade," another commented.

Since the clip went viral, Velez has taken to X to apologise, writing: "In a poor effort to have a little fun with World Cup competition, I took it too far and made a thoughtless comment on air that was insensitive and inappropriate.

“I apologize to the people of Bosnia and the Bosnian Football team. The World Cup is supposed to be about uniting communities around the world, and my comment didn't reflect that spirit."

All eyes on the game this Wednesday...

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