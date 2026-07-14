Sport
SNTV / VideoElephant
Erling Haaland is one of the most talked about football players both on the field and now off the field at this year's World Cup thanks to his entertaining Snapchat posts.
The Norwegian's star player has had his followers in stitches with the content he posts in between match days which range from self-deprecating Snaps, amusing AR filter overlays, and sarcastic Q&A responses directly to his followers.
Haaland has taken to his official Snapchat to post an abundance of self-deprecating Snaps, amusing AR filter overlays, and sarcastic Q&A responses directly to his followers.
"Erling just posts. Unfiltered. Himself. And the internet loses its mind in the best possible way," said Julie Bogaert, Head of Partnerships EMEA at Snapchat about the footballer's social presence.
"The best partnerships across Snap and the creator economy have always had one thing in common: the talent felt free. Free to be weird, spontaneous, real. Erling films himself with a Shrek filter on a bus and breaks the internet. You can't manufacture that.”
Here are some of his best Snapchat moments:
"Ok on it" to being told by fan to focus on World Cup
Snapchat/Erling Haaland
Selfies with Shrek
Snapchat/Erling Haaland
Bald Haaland
Snapchat/Erling Haaland
Messing around with face filters
Snapchat/Erling Haaland
Self-care Haaland
Snapchat/Erling Haaland
Mispelling Orlando - and getting rinsed for it
Snapchat/Erling Haaland
Despite now being out of the World Cup (following a 2-1 defeat to England), it would appear he's not planning on changing his tune on social media anytime soon - and we hope he doesn't either.
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