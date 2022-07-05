The boss of a marketing agency has taken their employees away on a two-week working holiday to Bali - and people can’t believe it.

For some, their boss can get in their good books by approving annual leave or letting us sneak off early on a Friday. But for employees at the Sydney Australia-based Soup Agency, they were treated to something much better as the entire team was taken away on an expenses-paid trip to Bali in Indonesia.

The trip was a two-week working holiday, meaning staff still had to get some hours in on their laptops, but they still had time to do plenty of activities including morning hikes, quad biking, yoga and of course eating and drinking.

Stories posted on the company’s Instagram showed team members working while in the pool and taking team meetings in beautiful locations.

The working holiday was the company’s first and helped with team-building and overall morale. It was inspired by the pandemic, which showed that people can successfully work remotely.

Managing Director, Katya Vakulenko, told the Daily Mail: “I think it's important for workplaces to all work together as a team, both inside and outside of working hours.

“Covid-19 taught us that there are new ways of working and essentially, we can work from anywhere. So we decided to really take that to the next level.”

The trip allowed colleagues from different departments to meet and work together in person for the first time.

Digital marketing executive, Kumi Ho, said: “Having the whole agency work, interact, and collaborate was refreshing. It was definitely an experience in life that I won't forget.”

We're definitely not jealous...

