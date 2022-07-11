A Bumble user changed their gender identity to non-binary and has since claimed they can no longer make the first move.

Bumble, the woman-founded and woman-led dating platform, prides itself on women making the first move after two people have matched.

In a viral TikTok clip, Kay (@stupidfairyfox) can be seen in the mirror with a text overlay that explains how they set their gender as non-binary and explained "now it won't let me a message first."

The video has reached more than a million views, as Kay pens in the caption: "This feels validating and also like a hate crime".

A fellow user shared a similar experience in the comments after changing their gender identity, claiming that the app "immediately prompted me whether to show people looking for men/women". Kay responded: "I was able to choose that I wanted it to show me, women and non-binary people! I believe they may have just updated it."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Hundreds of users flocked to the comments section to express their confusion.

One curious TikToker asked how the platform would operate if two people identified as non-binary, while another mirrored the question: "I know it lets either talk first if it’s the same gender but what happens for a man & non-binary person match?"

A third claimed they had to select "woman and non-binary" to access the features.





@stupidfairyfox this feels validating and also like a hate crime #greenscreen #lgbt #foryou #lesbiansoftiktok #nonbinary





Bumble’s website says its "dedicated to creating an app that’s as inclusive as possible for our community." The company have partnered with GLAAD, an advocacy group for advancing LGBTQ+ acceptance, to ensure users can pick their gender identity and also choose the identities they are interested in connecting with.





Bumble





They further explained: "Your gender identity can also be changed at any time, as many times as you would like. Once you pick what best describes you, you’ll be prompted to select whether or not you want to show your gender on your profile. This is totally up to you and what you’re comfortable with, and can be toggled on and off whenever you’d like."



However, it doesn’t clarify whether non-binary people can message women.

Indy100 reached out to Bumble for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



