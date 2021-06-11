A father has sparked fierce debate online over children in the workforce, after posting on Facebook about his 14-year-old son working “every day” at Burger King.

He explains how his son has a part-time job at the fast-food chain, and that he works “everyday he can.”

This also includes weekends “when most kids are out enjoying the summer he goes in early and stays late almost every time he works.”

Though the father insists that his teenage son “loves every minute of it.”

“Making his own money, saving for a car, and being responsible in his decisions, become a respectable young man!!! I couldn’t be more proud of him”

“Some of y’all lazy, grown ass people out there should take notes!! #prouddad,” he added.

Though it appears that some disagree with the father’s views, as the original post went viral when it was re-shared on Twitter by a user who described it as “depressing.”

More than 165,000 people on the site have liked the tweet and others agree that the 14-year-old was missing out on his childhood.

Some have even argued that this behaviour advocates child labour practices, and criticized the US law system for allowing this to happen.

In the US, 14-year-olds are allowed to work but only for a limited number of hours, according to the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

But, this also depends on the occupation too.

Meanwhile, many discussed on how the father’s praises reflects society’s current attitudes towards employment and earning money.

Though, equally there were a lot of people who commented sharing their own experiences working at a similar young age.

Each with varying opinions on whether they found getting jobs at as a teen beneficial.

However, there were people that didn’t see a problem with the child working to earn some money.

The debate come as reports show the US labor force shrank slightly — by 53,000 workers — in May.

It appears that the labor force are returning to work slower than anticipated after the pandemic.

As there are about 3.5 million fewer people in the workforce relative to February 2020, CNBC reported.