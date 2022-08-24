If you've been on Twitter or YouTube in the past day chances are that you might have seen numerous clips from films, television and sports reimagined if they had been made in 2007.

The clips usually always focus on the climatic scene from that particular show or film (or sometimes sporting event) and ends with the song 'What I've Done' by Linkin Park.

Many of these memes have gone viral thanks to pop culture fans but to the uninitiated, the joke might go over your head. Luckily we're here to explain just why it is so funny.

The memes are basically copies of the final scene of the first live-action Transformers film directed by Michael Bay which came out way back in 2007.

As you've probably guessed the film, starring Shia LeBeouf and Megan Fox, ends on a dramatic shot of Optimus Prime as the first few riffs of the Linkin Park song kick in ending on a cut to the film's title.

People have been using the over-the-top way of concluding the movie and splicing it into other pieces of art and media because what isn't improved with a little bit of Linkin Park?

Here are a few of our favourite examples.

































































Even The Arrival of a Train from 1896, one of the first films ever made has been given the 2007 treatment.





It even works with video games and sports.





















A very meta take on the meme here.





