If you've been on Twitter or YouTube in the past day chances are that you might have seen numerous clips from films, television and sports reimagined if they had been made in 2007.
The clips usually always focus on the climatic scene from that particular show or film (or sometimes sporting event) and ends with the song 'What I've Done' by Linkin Park.
Many of these memes have gone viral thanks to pop culture fans but to the uninitiated, the joke might go over your head. Luckily we're here to explain just why it is so funny.
Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
The memes are basically copies of the final scene of the first live-action Transformers film directed by Michael Bay which came out way back in 2007.
As you've probably guessed the film, starring Shia LeBeouf and Megan Fox, ends on a dramatic shot of Optimus Prime as the first few riffs of the Linkin Park song kick in ending on a cut to the film's title.
People have been using the over-the-top way of concluding the movie and splicing it into other pieces of art and media because what isn't improved with a little bit of Linkin Park?
Here are a few of our favourite examples.
\u201cthe breakfast club but it came out in 2007\u201d— Jill Krajewski (@Jill Krajewski) 1661272504
TDK but it came out in 2007 https://t.co/yDzPML0yfs— Rogue (@Rogue) 1661026856
\u201cThere Will Be Blood but it came out in 2007 (it actually did)\u201d— Big Tater (@Big Tater) 1661277726
\u201c'Star Wars: A New Hope' but it came out in 2007\u201d— Ringer-Verse (@Ringer-Verse) 1661294280
\u201cSpiderman No Way Home but it came out in 2007\u201d— Shadow Knight (@Shadow Knight) 1661332981
\u201cTOP GUN MAVERICK but it came out in 2007\n\n(AVOID for SPOILERS)\u201d— Emilio \ud83c\udfa5\ud83c\udfac (@Emilio \ud83c\udfa5\ud83c\udfac) 1661285517
\u201cBatman Begins but it came out in 2007. There I did one \ud83d\ude02\u201d— Matheus Silva (@Matheus Silva) 1661330154
\u201c'Avengers: Infinity War' but it came out in 2007\u201d— The Big Picture (@The Big Picture) 1661290743
\u201cSeinfeld Series Finale but it came out in 2007.\u201d— Ricardo Perez-Selsky (@Ricardo Perez-Selsky) 1661322317
\u201cDrive My Car but it came out in 2007\u201d— Referenzerkl\u00e4rung (@Referenzerkl\u00e4rung) 1661350481
\u201cBetter Call Saul but it came out in 2007\u201d— \ud835\ude44\ud835\ude63\ud835\ude5e\ud835\ude69\ud835\ude5e\ud835\ude56\ud835\ude61 \ud835\ude40 \ud835\udd4a\ud835\udd44\ud835\udd46\ud835\udd42\ud835\udd40\u2115' \ud835\udd4a\ud835\udd3c\ud835\udd4f\ud835\udd50 \ud835\udd4a\ud835\udd4b\ud835\udd50\ud835\udd43\ud835\udd3c (@\ud835\ude44\ud835\ude63\ud835\ude5e\ud835\ude69\ud835\ude5e\ud835\ude56\ud835\ude61 \ud835\ude40 \ud835\udd4a\ud835\udd44\ud835\udd46\ud835\udd42\ud835\udd40\u2115' \ud835\udd4a\ud835\udd3c\ud835\udd4f\ud835\udd50 \ud835\udd4a\ud835\udd4b\ud835\udd50\ud835\udd43\ud835\udd3c) 1661344352
\u201cJurassic World but it came out in 2007\u201d— Spens (Cretaceous Cast) (@Spens (Cretaceous Cast)) 1660760528
\u201cThe 400 Blows but it came out in 2007\u201d— Ahnmin Lee \uc774\uc548\ubbfc (@Ahnmin Lee \uc774\uc548\ubbfc) 1661350940
\u201cChinatown but it came out in 2007\u201d— video production esports (@video production esports) 1660922116
Even The Arrival of a Train from 1896, one of the first films ever made has been given the 2007 treatment.
\u201cArrival of a Train at La Ciotat but if it came out in 2007\u201d— Jackson McMuRRRay (@Jackson McMuRRRay) 1661282949
It even works with video games and sports.
\u201cFinal Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, but it came out in 2007\u201d— Mane Tank (@Mane Tank) 1660876048
\u201cTim Duncan telling LeBron, \u201cit\u2019ll be your league in a little while, but thanks for giving us this year,\u201d but it came out in 2007\u201d— Tom Petrini (@Tom Petrini) 1661299284
\u201cDeath stranding ending but it came out in 2007\u201d— Ditto \ud83d\udc1d (@Ditto \ud83d\udc1d) 1661306572
\u201cThe 2019 Stanley Cup Final but it came out in 2007 \u201d— Conor Ryan (@Conor Ryan) 1661305220
A very meta take on the meme here.
\u201cWhat I've Done by Linkin Park but it came out in 2007\u201d— Valhalla Kid (@Valhalla Kid) 1661332424
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.