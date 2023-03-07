Footage captures scary moment car crashes into a podcast while they were recording

Two men have shared horrifying footage of an SUV crashing into them while recording a podcast episode.

Nathan Reeves was chatting with Alexsey Reyes at a local Houston cafe when, out of nowhere, a car crashed into the front window where they were sitting.

The pair were almost at the end of the podcast episode, acknowledging "it got so quiet in here." At that moment, the car came crashing in.

The SUV smashes into the window behind them, crushing the glass into their backs. The car soon backs up and the podcasters leave the booth with minor injuries. Overall, the pair are said to be okay.

Reeves returns to the camera's view, holding a microphone and says: "I think we're fine. I think we got all the audio on there."

A follow-up clip shows Reeves speaking with police officers after the crash.



"My friend Nathan and I were recording a podcast for his channel, and why did we get hit by a car?" Reyes says in the video. "Y'all, I was sitting right here. Someone ran their car at us."

The incident was said to take place on Saturday (4 March) at around 4.30 pm at Tout Suite, according to Fox 26.

The shocking footage was soon shared to TikTok where it racked up almost 12 million views. The viral clip was also flooded with tens of thousands of comments, with one saying the podcast hosts "almost filmed the outro of your life."

A second suggested an alternative headline, writing: "Almost died (not clickbait)."

"I want that level of calm in my life! So glad you two are ok," a third TikToker wrote, while another added:"'It got so quiet in here' the silence before a storm."

