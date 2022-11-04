Last year, Americanporn star Gigi Dior filed to trademark her stage name.

Now, she is being sued by French luxury brand Christian Dior Couture, who claim they want her trademark to be overturned because it’s running their business.

According to Page Six, the adult performer,40, applied for the trademark last year, which ended up getting approval on 20 September of this year.

Gigi Dior is the name she uses on all her social media accounts, website, OnlyFans and more.

However, Christian Dior Couture mentioned in their suit that “entertainment services” such as “personal appearances by a porn star” and websites that feature down featuring “non-downloadable adult-themed photographs and videos” are opposed.

Sign upto our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

They also stated that the adult entertainer’s trademark would likely cause “confusion” and “tarnishment” of their brand.

Christian Dior Couture is headed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, a renowned Italian designer and the company’s creative director.

Speaking with Page Six, the former New York model and single mother of four explained that her trademark request was granted after she proved she used the name for modeling and entertainment reasons.

But in mid-October, she got a notice from the luxury brand about the brand being “diluted” as a result of her trademark.

Gigi also explained that it’s “devastating” to come to terms with the idea that she may have to start all over if she loses her trademark.

“It has become me and my reputation, so it’s really devastating to think I might have to start from scratch and rebrand everything,” she told Page Six.

Gigi, who has been in the adult entertainment world for two years, has until 17 November to give a written response against the luxury brand’s appeal, or her trademark will be taken away.

Indy100 reached out to Christian Dior Couture via a contact form on its website and Gigi for comment via Instagram DM.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

