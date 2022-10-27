The Central Intelligence Agency has released its Halloween version of its photo analysis game where people must spot the differences between two photos, and it's harder than expected.

As part of their "Spy Kids" section, the CIA has online games to test people's detail orientation and tactical thinking. One of which is photo analysis where people have to spot the differences between two photos.

To get into the spirit of the season, they introduced a Halloween version of their photo analysis game that gives people three minutes to find the differences.

Some of the details, like a missing spiderweb, are a bit easier to find while others are catered toward people with a keen eye.

The government agency teased the game by posting a modified snippet to their Twitter.

Unlike the other photo analysis games, the Halloween version doesn't seem to notify people when they've solved it so users will have to check back into the page on Halloween to figure out if they've found all the differences.

This is the second year in a row the CIA has created a Halloween version of the game.

While some people immediately got to work trying to spot the differences, other people trolled the CIA.

So far, we've spotted eleven differences, see if you can find more (or less).

