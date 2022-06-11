With Google Maps able to show us almost every corner of the Earth, it can be fun to explore the world from the comfort of your own home.

For those interested in taking a look at some of the more creepy sites the world has to offer, from cemeteries to sights of historic mass murders, look no further.

Bachelor’s Grove Cemetery, US

The cemetery located in the southwest suburbs of Chicago is known for having many apparent ghost sightings

Reported sightings in the past include the white lady, who walks around the grounds carrying an infant when there’s a full moon. A black dog has also been reported sitting by the entrance, but witnesses say it disappears if you get close.

Ancient Ram Inn, UK

The inn located in the Gloucestershire town of Wotton-under-Edge has reportedly left guests jumping out of their windows out of fear from ghost sightings.

It was built in 1145 on pagan burial ground and the ghosts are thought to be relics of witch burnings, Satanic rituals and child sacrifices.

112 Ocean Avenue, US

The house is located in Amityville, NY and was the scene of a murder committed by Ronald DeFeo Jr. who notoriously killed his parents and four siblings in the house in 1974.

The home was purchased by a couple the following year but they left after a month of moving in due to paranormal activity, inspiring The Amityville Horror book and film.

Lawang Sewu, Indonesia

The building that was the headquarter of the Dutch East Indies Railway Company in the colonial era is said it be haunted by headless spirits.

It was also used as a Japanese prison in World War II.

The Waverly Hills Sanatorium, US

The former sanatorium in Jefferson County, Kentucky used to be a hospital for people with Tuberculosis.

Its fifth floor is rumoured to be haunted and the building features a body chute that would have been used for corpses of the deceased.

Bhangarh Fort, India

This 16th-century fort is thought to be one of the most haunted places in India, and visitors are banned from going there after dark.

According to legend, it is cursed by a hermit named Guru Balu Nath and is built on the site where he used to meditate.

LaLaurie Mansion, US

Marie Delphine Macarty was a New Orleans socialite who tortured and murdered enslaved people in her house in 1834.

Her crimes were discovered after a fire at her mansion when enslaved people were found bound in her attic. They displayed signs of long-term abuse and cruelty.

Zvíkov Castle, Czech Republic

Located in a break in the woods in the Czech Republic, Zvíkov Castle is believed to be haunted by spectral dogs and a kind of magical imp called the Zvíkovský Rarášek.

It is said that people who sleep in the castle’s tower will die within one year and visitors have reported animals behaving strangely and cameras breaking out of nowhere.

Catacombs, France

Paris’s famous underground network of tunnels were first built at the end of the 18th century. They are lined with the bones of millions of bodies as cemeteries at the time overflowed.

Legend says that if you’re in the catacombs after midnight, the walls begin speaking and persuading those inside to go deeper in until they become lost and can’t find a way out.

Museo Casa de la Zacatecana, Mexico

This museum is inside a historic home from the 17th century that is home to a number of ghosts following two gruesome murders.

Legend has it that the woman of the home asked one of her servants to kill her husband. After he had done it, the woman then killed the servant herself so he couldn’t tell anyone.

It is said that she buried the bodies in the stables. To this day, two skeletons can be seen in a covered opening in the floor.

The Myrtles Plantation, US

Constructed in 1796, not only was this historic home a slave plantation but it was also built on a Native American burial ground.

It is thought to be one of America's most haunted homes with 12 ghosts roaming its halls.

