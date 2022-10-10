One of the biggest developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine over recent days is the destruction of a key bridge linking Crimea to Russia – and its caused the its unlikely role in a film has come to light as a result.

Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of carrying out the attack on the Kerch bridge and labelled it an “act of terrorism”.

“This was devised, carried out and ordered by the Ukrainian special services,” the Russian president added of the attack on the 18km (11 miles) bridge.

Kyiv officials said the explosion is “just the beginning” but did not claim responsibility for the blast at the time.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The bridge has become a symbol of Moscow’s annexation of the peninsula in 2014, and it's marked a major logistical link for Russian troops during the invasion to date.

The explosion on the bridge took place on Saturday AFP via Getty Images





As Financial Times journalist Max Seddon posted on Twitter, it has also bizarrely been the inspiration for a film; rather confusingly called: The Crimean Bridge. Made with Love!

The reporter wrote about RT editor Margarita Simonyan in a Twitter post about the bridge explosion, writing: “Simonyan, of course, wrote a state-funded romcom about building the bridge, directed by her husband. (Her sister did PR for the bridge itself).

He added: “The movie bombed despite all the state promo. A friend described it as ‘American Pie meets Stalinist musicals’.

The whole film is available on YouTube too, just in case you fancy spending your day watching it – it’s probably not something we’d recommend, though.

Крымский мост. Сделано с любовью www.youtube.com

Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, and the 12-mile bridge linking it to Russia’s transport network was opened by Putin himself in 2018.



The blast occurred when a truck blew up on the bridge’s roadway at 6.07am on Saturday, according to Moscow’s investigative committee.



“Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything that is stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled,” Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, tweeted following the blast.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.