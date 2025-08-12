Social media took a collective gasp on Monday (11 August) when it was revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo proposed to his longtime partner, Georgina Rodríguez. But it wasn’t the proposal itself that sent timelines into overdrive – it was one very sparkly, very expensive detail that no one could ignore.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez have been together for nine years, having first crossed paths at a Gucci store in Madrid where she was working at the time. He was playing for Real Madrid then, and their relationship has been in the spotlight ever since.

"Yes I do. In this and in all my lives," Rodríguez penned in Spanish to her 68 million followers, accompanying a snap that was nothing short of a spectacle.

It didn't take long for congratulatory messages to flood timelines, with Lauren Sanchez Bezos writing: "So happy for you ❤️."

Makeup mogul Charlotte Tilbury added: "Darling, what fabulous news!!! Sending you both heartfelt congratulations and so much LOVE!!"

Piers Morgan shared: "Wonderful news! Many congrats to you both."

The 200,000 messages of love were quickly followed by a wave of memes and reactions – because, of course, everyone was talking about that ring.

TikToks came in thick and fast, with one user humouring: "POV: Georgina Rodríguez trying to carry that boulder on her finger."





@sansho_official Sis good luck carrying that rock jeeez #fyp #viral #funny #cristianoronaldo7 #georginarodriguez #engagementring #proposal #foryou #foryoupage





Another humorous take showed a user donning sunglasses, claiming to be blinded by the sight of the engagement ring as they scrolled through social media.





@dacineeeee Daily workout for her ring finger #georginagio #cristianoronaldo





There was also a whole discourse on X/Twitter, with one chiming in: "She has an entire winter Olympics ice rink on her finger and it is GORGEOUS."

Another joked: "Georgina, you might need physical therapy holding that ring girl."

