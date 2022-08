A spooked homeowner is giving away a "cursed fridge" haunted by the soul of their stepmother.

Locals said posters advertising the appliance popped up in a number of locations in London, including near Old Street tube station.

The bizarre poster claims to be from a worried person who is giving away the doomed kitchen appliance because it is cursed.

It stated: "My stepmother had a heart attack on our kitchen floor in the middle of an electrical storm, and her soul was transferred in to the computer unit of our smart fridge.

"She has been subtly undermining me ever since, commenting on how many slices of cheese I've eaten, or whether I've properly put the lid back on something.

"I'm starting to feel it completely unreasonable that she's decided to liver in our fridge, judging me on my culinary decisions. She has to go.

"Aside from the soul within, the fridge itself is in complete working order, and I'm sure the unit would be far more agreeably housed with someone who hadn't forced their 'perfect child' into a life of 'mediocre servitude'."

SWNS

Any interested parties are invited to call the number at the bottom of the poster.

However, it has since transpired the number at the bottom of the advert actually belongs to a kitchen showroom in Vauxhall, London.

Workers have received "maybe 100 calls" enquiring about the 'cursed fridge'.

Some Twitter users suggested the whole thing is a prank, with one writing: "It looks like a total windup!"

One user said: "Interesting use of the word 'stepmother' for what is clearly this person’s mother-in-law."

SWNS reporting by Jake Meeus-Jones.