Dachshunds take to racecourse bidding to be crowned top dog

Seven dachshunds took to Chester Racecourse hoping to be named top dog in its first ever Dachshund Derby.

The dogs were invited to run part of the Parade Ring on Saturday for a chance to be crowned winner.

Despite the rain, the dachshunds donned numbered shirts and put their best paws forward to complete the 50-metre course, with owners at the start and finish lines making sure they stayed on track.

Winner Nellie after crossing the finish line (Anthony Devlin/PA)

First to cross the finish line was five-year-old standard wirehaired dachshund Nellie, who earned the title of top dog, as well as a toy Champagne bottle and pretzel dog treats.

Owner and trainer Melanie Ashley also received a bottle of Champagne for her pet’s winning performance.

Five-year-old Ralph took home the title of best turned out, along with a special hamper of treats.

Ms Ashley, from Chester, said: “Nellie is incredibly lively and feisty, and absolutely loves being outdoors.

Owner Melanie Ashley celebrates with Nellie, a five-year-old standard wirehaired dachshund, who won the first ever Dachshund Derby (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“We have another dog at home but she’s certainly the boss.

“We’re super proud of Nellie today and looking forward to next year.”

The event was part of Oktoberfest celebrations at Chester, so owners were encouraged to dress their dogs in Bavarian outfits.

Louise Stewart, chief executive of Chester Racecourse, said: “The inaugural Dachshund Derby was a real race to remember.

“A huge congratulations to all our adorable participants, and an extra special well done to the winners of best turned out and – of course – the race itself.”