Margot Robbie thrown out of infamous nightclub

Margot Robbie, the acclaimed Australian actor, has revealed she was once banned from "most of the clubs in Clapham," including the infamous Infernos, during her time living in London.

The 35-year-old star shared candid details of her wild nights out and subsequent expulsions while appearing on the Table Manners podcast with Jessie Ware and her mother, Lennie.

Robbie recounted how she first heard of Infernos from her housemates, whom she met while working in Belgium. "They would tell me about the infamous Infernos, ‘this place is so fun, you can’t get kicked out of there, you can do anything in Infernos, and you can’t get kicked out’," she explained.

Intrigued, she visited the club during a weekend in London, only to find herself ejected within minutes. "Within about 15 minutes, we got kicked out," she said, adding that she protested to security, screaming: "but this is Infernos, you can’t get kicked out of Infernos." The bouncer's response was memorable: "look, we allow most things, but when your friend does… then we kick you out." Robbie conceded, "okay, fair enough."

Margot Robbie and 'Wuthering Heights' director Emerald Fennell Getty

When asked by Ware about the number of clubs she had been ejected from, Robbie admitted: "Most of the clubs in Clapham I’d say, have kicked us out, for a while we were banned at a number of places." Despite the bans, her affection for the area, and Infernos specifically, remained. She revealed that when she and her friends decided to move in together, they chose a flat purely based on its proximity to the notorious nightclub. "So we literally signed our lease just because it was down the road from Infernos," she stated.

Beyond her clubbing adventures, Robbie also shared a charming anecdote about her local off-licence owners in Clapham. She became friends with "Johnny and Neil," who "never believed" she was famous. When she invited them to a film premiere, they were incredulous. "I was like, ‘Johnny and Neil, I’d love for you to come, I’ve got a premiere’," she recalled. "And they were like, ‘you?’, and I was like ‘yeah. I’m in the movie’." Even after showing them the invite, they mistook Will Smith for her, saying: "it’s not you, that’s Will Smith." Robbie clarified: "that’s Will Smith, but next to Will Smith, that’s me." They remained unconvinced and ultimately did not attend. However, she noted: "They now know that I work in the movies, and sometimes we go back and visit, just to say hi."

The actor, known for her roles as the titular character in Barbie (2023), in The Wolf Of Wall Street (2014), and as Harley Quinn in three superhero films of the DC Extended Universe, also plays Catherine Earnshaw in Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of the Emily Bronte novel, Wuthering Heights.