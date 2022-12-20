Dan Bilzerian calls Salt Bae 'f***ing goofball' as he posts private DMs

American poker player Dan Bilzerian said he's known for years that Nusret Gökçe, also known as Salt Bae is "weird" and a "f***ing goofball."

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday (19 December), he shared screen recordings of the chef, seemingly trying to talk to him for years.

"Everyone talking about how weird this Salt Bae is, I been known that for years," Bilzerian captioned one video.

In the videos, Salt Bae sent several pictures without comment to Bilzerian for years. And it appeared that he didn't get a reply.

Going by the dates in the screen recordings, the chef seemingly began trying to become pals with Bilzerian in 2015.

He also sent these images to Bilzerian despite the professional poker player not following him.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The images in the screen recordings showed the Turkish chef posing with knives and steaks and smoking cigars.

@danbilzerian/Instagram

He also superimposed a photo of himself dressed in a suit sitting in a chair with the slogan "The Nusret" written at the top, a reference to The Godfather.





@danbilzerian/Instagram

"What a f***ing goofball," Bilzerian wrote in another video,

This incident comes after Salt Bae found himself in a bit of a mess for the way he handled the World Cup trophy.

In the final between Argentina and France, he got onto the pitch and was captured making his well-known salt-sprinkling gesture over the gilded trophy.

But this action was a violation of FIFA rules. The organisations rules note that only a particular group of people, like "former winners of the Fifa World Cup and heads of state," are allowed to touch the trophy.

Salt Bae was also in an awkward exchange with Lionel Messi.

As the Argentinian captain walked through the crowd to accept hugs, the chef appeared to grab at the footballer in a seeming attempt to get a photo with him.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

