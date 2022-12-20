Salt Bae is going viral once again, and this time, it's for his handling of the World Cup.

The chef, real name Nusret Gökçe, somehow ended up on the pitch during the final between France and Argentina, and was filmed doing his signature salting move over the gold trophy.

However, FIFA rules state that only a very select group of people are allowed to touch the trophy (spoiler, he's not one of them), and Lionel Messi was spotted giving Gökçe a disapproving look as he was seen clutching it in other photos.

