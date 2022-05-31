Some jokes are so inappropriate, so bad that they're good.

Well, here are some of the darkest jokes, found in the deep, disturbing crevices of people’s minds.

And Reddit.

We hope you enjoy them, you monsters.

1.

An owl and a squirrel are sitting in a tree, watching a farmer go by.

The owl turns to the squirrel and says nothing, because owls can't talk.

The owl then eats the squirrel because it's a bird of prey.

-nofunitalian

2.

Q: When does a joke become a dad joke?

A: When the punchline becomes apparent.

Q: When does a joke become a dad joke?

A: When it's fully groan.

Q: When does a joke become a dad joke?

A: When it leaves you and never comes back.

-r/jokes

3.

To teach kids about democracy, I let them vote on dinner.

They picked pizza. Then I made tacos because they don't live in a swing state.

-FourWordReplies

4.

It turns out a major new study recently found that humans eat more bananas than monkeys.

I can't remember the last time I ate a monkey.

- Charina91

5.

A guy sits down in a restaurant and orders a bowl of chili.

The waitress says, "Sorry, but the guy next to you got the last bowl".

He looks over and sees that the guy's finished his meal, but the bowl of chili is still full. He asks, "Are you going to eat that chili?"

The other guy says, "No. Help yourself".

He slides the bowl of chili over and starts to eat. When he gets about half way down, his spoon hits something. He looks down sees a dead mouse and immediately pukes all the chili back into the bowl.

The other guy says, "Yeah, that's about as far as I got, too".

- ClutchingMyTinkle

6.

My boss said to me, “you're the worst train driver ever. How many have you derailed this year?”

I said, “I'm not sure; it's hard to keep track.”

- seksignome

