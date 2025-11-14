Disney fans slam platform as a 'disgrace' amid AI content plans

Disney+ is set to roll out a feature which allows users to create their own AI-generated content, a move that some have branded a "disgrace" to the Disney legacy.

During a conference on 2025 earnings, Disney CEO Bob Iger shared that the streaming platform is "in the midst of rolling out the biggest and the most significant changes — from a product perspective, from a technology perspective — since we launched the service in 2019."

As per Hollywood Reporter, alongside hinting at game-like features, Iger also expressed his excitement surrounding AI, sharing: "AI is going to give us the ability to do, is to provide users of Disney+ with a much more engaged experience, including the ability for them to create user-generated content and to consume user generated content — mostly short-form — from others."

Details on how this feature might work were not disclosed, but once the comments hit social media, there was no turning back. One person suggested it was a "super quick way to lose your entire fanbase."

Another implied this wasn't the first time Iger has made a "terrible decision".

Another brutally chimed in: "F*** AI. F*** Disney. Give some support in actual creators like us!!"

Meanwhile, one suspects the potential move will drive people to move away from the likes of Disney, and hopefully towards creating original content.

Iger also reportedly mentioned that Disney has held "productive conversations" with AI companies, hoping to reach an agreement that would also "reflect our need to protect the IP."

Indy100 reached out to Disney+ for comment

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.