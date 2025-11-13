AI’s latest scam? Fake ‘undercooked’ food pics are tricking DoorDash for refunds

Artificial intelligence is blurring the lines between what’s real and what’s fake, and with each new breakthrough comes an equally inventive wave of scams. What began as harmless experimentation with image generators and chatbots has quickly evolved into a digital Wild West, where anyone with a few prompts can manipulate reality in seconds.

From forged expense receipts to malicious deepfakes targeting celebrities and politicians, people have already been pushing AI’s limits for personal gain. Now, a new trend appears to be emerging – one that’s targeting takeaway services.

Some users are reportedly using AI tools to doctor their food photos, making perfectly cooked meals appear 'undercooked' in order to secure refunds.

In a viral tweet, one person claimed they had edited their burger to look raw, a post that quickly racked up over a million views.

The doctored image was then allegedly submitted to popular US food delivery platform DoorDash.

It didn’t take long for fellow X/Twitter users to weigh in, with one writing: "Damn, that’s next level cheap."

Another quipped: "Next level of greediness."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "Another reason why this generation is the most trash. They just keep lowering the bar. Creating the very conditions they complain about. Now a company sees this & no longer gives out refunds."

Indy100 reached out to DoorDash for comment

