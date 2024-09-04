Disney socks ordered from Temu leaves TikTok in stitches

A couple had TikTok in hysterics after sharing their recent purchase from Temu.

For the blissfully unaware, Temu is a Chinese e-commerce site that is known for its cheap prices. People often get what they paid for – as demonstrated in Emilie (@emilie.fernstrom) and her husband John's experience.

In the viral clip that racked up over 10 million views, the pair shared the purchases which featured embroidered Disney characters and their supposed names.

"This is why you should never order products from Temu," John said. "Because my wife here tried to order some nice Disney socks for our upcoming Disney trip and just take a look at the things that came in the mail. It’s going to look normal at first but you’ll see what’s wrong with it."

John then panned to each of the socks with hilarious misspelt names on the bottom.

"We got Chip, he’s so cute right?" John joked. "But you flip it over, and oh, that’s 'Chib.'"

"Then you’ve got Mickey Mouse, he’s looking a little derpy but you can still tell it’s Mickey. But according to them, he’s Miikey.' Next, you’ve got his friend, Minnie, she looks good. Oh, nope, that’s 'Mimnee,'" he humoured.

The socks also had Winnie the Pooh's Piglet, renamed as "Bigeet" and Donald Duck, now "Tonaid".





@emilie.fernstrom Be careful when ordering from Temu… #expectationvsreality #Bigeet @John Fernstrom





It didn't take long for viewers to flood the clip, with one writing: "This is EXACTLY why you order from Temu. I bought Pepsi socks once and they came saying "peepi". They are my favourite."

Another added: "Temu should pay you for this most convincing ad."

Meanwhile, a third was "lowkey disappointed," after ordering the same socks but the names were spelt correctly.

