Disney World staff ‘force woman to change into gift shop t-shirt’ because her strappy top was ‘inappropriate’

A young woman claimed on TikTok that Disney World staff deemed her strappy top as “inappropriate” and forced her to change into a gift shop t-shirt.

Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, was on holiday in Epcot in Orlando, Florida with her family when she was stopped by a member of staff.

The 22-year-old - who was wearing a strappy black bodysuit- was accused of breaching their dress code.

Rather than allowing Schueller decide what top to change into, the staff member escorts her to a gift shop to get a “free shirt.”

You can watch the video in full here.

The entire encounter was filmed by Schueller, as she begins by showing herself walking to the gift shop and flips the camera around to show the staff member escorting her there.

A caption can be seen in parts the video that says: “Getting escorted to a free t-shirt bc mine ‘isn’t appropriate.’”

It comes after one TikToker shared a “hack” where if your shirt shows “underboob” then you can bag yourself a free t-shirt at Disney World.

Schueller then turns the camera back on herself to show what she was wearing, a black strappy, bodysuit.

Disney helps guests cover up with free merch (TikTok/alyssaschueller)

Next, the clip shows the staff member in the gift shop getting Schueller a t-shirt, and afterwards there is footage of Schueller wearing the yellow Disney-themed shirt as she throws a peace sign at the camera.

She flashed a peace sign after the clothing swap (TikTok/alyssaschueller)

Since uploading the video five days ago, Scheuller’s TikTok has 3.9m views, and over 578,000 likes.

Thousands of people also shared their thoughts on Scheuller’s situation and didn’t see a problem with what she was wearing.

One person said: “Why does it matter what she’s wearing if she’s paying a fortune, just to get into the park anyways.”

“Girl you scammed Disney out of free merch. You should be proud,” another added.

Someone else wrote: “Wouldn’t kids see the same thing if they went to a water park...”

“I don’t see anything wrong with your outfit,” a fourth person replied.

Though, there were some that agreed with the staff member.

One person wrote: “Maybe so you don’t flash families on rides???”

“Why are you dressed like your going to the club tho? You’re at Disney,” another said.

Someone else replied: “They have a dress code, so this one’s on you bestie.”

“Yeah. I worked at Disney and shirts like that with strings aren’t allowed because anyone can just go behind you and untie it,” a fourth person commented.

In the comments, Schueller detailed further about the incident.

She wrote: “FYI I was at Animal Kingdom ALL morning without an issue. Went to Epcot and this happened. Went back to AK and had no issue once again.”

“If Disney wants to endorse a dress code then they need to do just that. But the inconsistency...” she added.

It’s not the first time Disney World have gone viral on TikTok over their dress code policy.

Disney World requires all guests to wear “proper attire,” and reserves the right to deny admission or remove guests wearing clothing that is “considered inappropriate “or “attire that could detract from the experience.”

Clothing that falls into that category includes:

Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics

Excessively torn clothing

Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment

Clothing that touches or drags on the ground

Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search upon entry

Indy100 has reached out to Disney World for comment regarding Schueller’s TikTok.