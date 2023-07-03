Doctor's warn of the psychological impact of peeing in the shower

A doctor has urged people to stop peeing in the shower as it could cause a slight problem in the future.

Urogynaecologist Dr Teresa Irwin turned to her 91,000 TikTok followers to offer her expertise, where she claims that peeing while showering can trick your brain into thinking you need the toilet every time you hear running water.

"You don't want to do it all the time because what happens is every time you hear the sound of water, your bladder is going to want to pee - because it's used to hearing the sound of the water in the shower," she told her viewers.

"So whenever you're washing your hands, washing the dishes, your bladder is going to be salivating, so to speak, because it wants to go and pee."

It comes after another doctor reiterated Dr Teresa's claims on social media.

Dr Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, a Boston-based pelvic floor therapist, said: "If you pee while the water is running, then you're creating an association in your brain between the sound of running water and having to pee."

She also went on to say that those born with female anatomy were not created "to pee standing up."

Professor Ajay Rane, Townsville Hospital's Director of Urogynaecology and Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at James Cook University said they had conducted research into the "most appropriate posture" for women sitting on the toilet.

"The appropriate posture is to sit on the toilet with your feet flat on the ground," Prof. Rane said at the US 2004 Urogynaecology Society Meeting on 'The Perfect Pee' back in 2004.

He also said that feet flat on the ground "promote relaxation of your thigh muscles and your pelvic muscles."

Rane further added that elbows should be on the knees as people "lean forward as if you are reading a newspaper on the floor" which helps to empty "both your bowel and bladder."

