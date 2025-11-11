This new dating app uses dogs to help people find their true love

In good news for dog lovers, especially if you’re tired of endlessly swiping through Tinder, Hinge, Bumble, Raya and the rest, a new dating app is launching in the US that puts your pooch at the heart of your love life.

The Charlotte-based app, Frolly, was born from the belief that the strongest relationships begin with a shared passion — and in this case, it’s dogs.

"Whether you’re an owner or admirer, your mutual love of dogs forges a bond from the start and can help create a better match," they explain.

On Frolly, users create profiles not just for themselves, but also for their four-legged companions to help maximise compatibility.

The app asks for details such as a dog’s temperament, whether they’re comfortable around children or allowed on the furniture, and how well they get along with other animals.

While Frolly isn’t exclusively for dog owners, users must consider themselves "dog people".

The app is said to be free for the first six months after launch, followed by a subscription fee of $12.

In a wholesome twist, Frolly is also committed to donating 25 per cent of its profits to animal welfare organisations — proving that love really can be good for everyone involved.

If the app takes off in Charlotte, founder Amanda Levine aims to expand to the likes of Chicago, New York, and beyond.

"Who we really are, you can see it when we’re with our dogs,” she shared with Charlotte Magazine.

