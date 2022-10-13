Donald Trump has brought the (wrong kind) of tears to people's eyes after delivering a heartfelt wedding speech... about himself.

In a viral Twitter post by lawyer Ron Filipkowski, Trump paid homage to his former presidency: "I just want to say it's been an honour to be your president."

He continued, "And so many of my friends are in this room, and they happen to be Jewish. And they said tonight that no president has done more for Israel than I had."

The speech went down a treat with wedding guests, who erupted into cheers. Twitter, on the other hand, not so much.

Filipkowski shared the footage, joking: "Most romantic wedding speech ever. Really makes it all about the happy couple", which brought an onslaught of Trump mockery and eye-rolls from fellow Twitter users.

One urged people never to invite the former president to a funeral, as "he would want to make it all about him. Completely forget the dead guy."

Argentine historian Federico Finchelstein tweeted that "in Trumpist ideology, America First really means Me First."

"Fanatic followers do not see this a problem insofar as the leaders embodies them," he added.

A third added, "It is such a mystery why people think this narcissist cares about them" – and no, the tweet wasn't from the former US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland.



In his new book, The Envoy: Mastering the Art of Diplomacy with Trump and the World, Sondland lashes out at Trump's "inability to clearly explain things", putting it down to him being a narcissist.

He also recalled a time in 2016 when the then-candidate was "kind of a d*** to [him]" during their first meeting.

