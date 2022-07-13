On Truth Social, Donald Trump mocked Elon Musk but tagged a fake Jack Dorsey account while mocking the fraught deal to buy Twitter.

Earlier this week, Musk, 51, announced his deal to buy Twitter for $44bn had fallen through, leading to mixed reactions from people. Some, like Trump seemed amused the deal did not work out.

Taking to his own platform, Truth Social, Trump, 76, 'truthed' in three posts on Tuesday mocking Musk and criticizing his business ventures like Tesla and SpaceX. Trump bragged that Musk came to him for help on subsidizing his projects while he was president.

"P.S., Why was Elon allowed to break the $15 million stock purchase barrier on Twitter without any reporting? That is a very serious breach! Have fun Elon and @jack, go to it!" Trump added.



Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



While Trump was trying to mock Musk, some noted that the account Trump tagged, @jack, did not actually belong to Twitter co-founder Dorsey instead it was an account being held for Dorsey should he choose to join the former president's site.

"Whenever you’re ready @jack, we’re here. ❤️ -@truthsocial" the bio of the account on Truth Social reads.

Back in January 2021, Twitter banned the former president following the January 6th insurrection. In return, the former president started his own social media account to allow him and supporters to freely speak about topics that were previously being censored on Twitter.

Musk has spoken out about Trump's ban, believing it to be the wrong decision. In his attempt to purchase the social media platform, Musk said he would reverse Trump's ban however the former president maintained he would not return.

Rather it seemed Trump was enjoying with the news that Musk's deal with Twitter fell through. Despite Musk defending Trump against Twitter's ban, the two have a long history of criticizing one another in the public and online.

As for the saved @jack account on Truth Social, it is unclear if Dorsey would ever turn to Truth Social but as the Twitter co-founder we have a feeling he won't be banned from the platform anytime soon.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.





