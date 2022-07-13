Elon Musk has hit back at Donald Trump after the former President claimed he could get him to “drop to his knees” and “beg” for his help.

Trump targeted the Tesla CEO on Truth Social as the feud between the pair stepped up.

Earlier this week, Musk said it was time for Trump to “hang up his hat & sail into the sunset” in a Twitter post. Trump then hit back at Musk by calling him a “bulls*** artist” and claimed the billionaire told him he’d voted for him twice in the past.

Taking to his social media platform, Trump wrote: “When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he’d be worthless, and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, “drop to your knees and beg”, and he would have done it.”

In response, Musk simply wrote: “Lmaooo.”

Trump also mocked Musk over his legal battle with Twitter following the breakdown of his deal to buy the company.

“Now Elon should focus on getting himself out of the Twitter mess because he could owe $44 billion for something that’s perhaps worthless. Also, lots of competition for electric cars!” he wrote.

“P.S. Why was Elon allowed to break the $15 million stock purchase barrier on Twitter without any reporting? That is a very serious breach! Have fun Elon and @jack, go to it!”

The pair have been squabbling since Musk hit out at Trump on Twitter.

“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset. Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency,” Musk wrote.

