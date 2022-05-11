Twitter reacts to Elon Musk saying he would reverse Donald Trump ban

Twitter had mixed reactions towards Elon Musk suggesting he'll drop Donald Trump's ban, to protect free speech and end permanent suspensions.

"I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and it did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice," Musk told Financial Times.

"The days of banning people from social media simply because you disagree with them need to come to an end," one user wrote, while another disagreed: "Let him come back, we will bury his bulls*** like we always do."

