Everything we know about the new Drake and Bobbi Althoff podcast

Drake and Bobbi Althoff have reunited following months of speculation about a falling out.

In 2023, fans were quick to notice when Althoff’s top-performing podcast episode featuring the rapper was abruptly removed from YouTube. Not long after, both Drake and Althoff unfollowed each other on social media, fuelling rumours of a behind-the-scenes rift.

Now, the pair appear to have put their alleged differences behind them — and they’ve done it in style.

The two have returned with Althoff's rebranded podcast, teased in a surprise video drop shared across their socials. The tongue-in-cheek promo, which has since gone viral, features the duo walking back into a ballroom together.

"Welcome to a much more refined, poised, and pleasant podcast," Drake says in the clip.

"Pleasant?" Althoff replies. "I don't know about that."

"I know," Drake responds. "I'm trying to get you brand deals."

What is Bobbi Althoff's new podcast called?

Bobbi Althoff’s latest show is called Not This Again, teased in a series of Instagram photos captioned: "Out with the old."

In the lead image, she poses against a mugshot-style backdrop, holding a sign with the new podcast name, and her Instagram bio has since been updated.

Another snap shows her tossing a black rubbish bag into a skip labelled The Really Good Podcast – a tongue-in-cheek nod to the original title that catapulted her to viral fame.





When will Bobbi Althoff's new podcast be released?

Details surrounding the drop are sparse.

However, Althoff has updated her Instagram bio with a cryptic: "Not This Again coming soon".

Indy100 has reached out to Althoff's management for further details.





How have fans reacted?

Off the back of The Really Good Podcast's success, Althoff racked up a staggering 3.8 million Instagram followers.

"So excited for this one, the first one was amazing," one quipped, as another wrote about Drake: "He does what he wants despite the internet chatter…I dig it."

A third joked: "We finna get so many think pieces again."

Meanwhile, many more were keen to learn whether the pair would actually address any of the rumours.

"Y'all got a lot of explaining to do," one fan wrote.

I guess we'll have to wait and see...

