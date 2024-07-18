Bobbi Althoff hits back at celebrity fling rumours

The Really Good Podcast host Bobbi Althoff has shut down rumours she has ever been romantically involved with any of her celebrity guests.

Althoff rose to fame last year after featuring a string of familiar faces on her viral podcast, including Wiz Khalifa, Meghan Trainer and Drake.

Her Drake episode sparked social media speculation of a feud, after disappearing from YouTube without reason. The interview was Althoff's most-watched ep.

Ever since, people have created rumours online – especially after Althoff's divorce announcement.

Now, the 26-year-old has set the record straight after being "sick" of hearing the baseless rumours.

"I never respond to this comment that I've been getting a million times a day for the last year, but I am really sick of seeing it," Althoff said via Instagram Stories. "Anyone who says stuff like this is so f****** ignorant. You don't know why my marriage ended, that we are both so much happier apart than we ever were together. That now our kids get to see two happy parents instead of zero."



Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

She went on to shut down fling rumours, writing: "I have never slept with someone I interviewed."

"I don't sleep around and I rarely ever go out. But you guys can't f****** believe that a woman can be around men without sleeping with them," she continued.

Althoff called the rumours "so frustrating," adding that she can no longer upload a post "without comments about how I'm being passed around."

The podcaster candidly told people to "go live the lives you deserve and shut the f*** up. And just because you don't see my kids doesn't mean I don't. You see what I allow you to see."

She then turned the attention to her personal life, writing: "Like do you really believe that it was my dream in life to be a divorced mom of 2 kids by 25? Obviously not."

Althoff continued: "I'm obviously insecure about it & wish things played out differently in my life. But that's life, things don't always end up how we expect them to."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.