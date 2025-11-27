Warning: Major spoilers ahead

Volume 1 of Stranger Things 5 is now out on Netflix, as fans brace themselves for more action to unfold in Hawkins - and there are questions over the fate of Will Byers.

It's easy to see why, given the first five minutes of the final season, we're transported back to the very beginning - November 1983 to be exact, when the events of Season 1 take place.

We see 12-year-old Will (Noah Schnapp) curled up in a ball, shaking in the Upside Down version of Castle Byers, nervously singing The Clash's 'Should I Stay Or Should I Go' - a tune his brother, Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), introduced him to as a comfort when their parents would fight.

Suddenly, a demogorgon breaks into Castle Byers, causing a frightened Will to attempt to shoot the monster before running away through the forest. However, his bag gets stuck on a tree, and he then falls over.

Completely knocked out and vulnerable, the Demagorgon delivers his lifeless body to Vecna (Jamie Campbell-Bower) at the Hawkins Library in the Upside Down.

“At long last, we can begin", Vecna menacingly declares, force-feeding Will, who is struggling to breathe, with an unknown substance. “You and I, we are going to do such beautiful things together, William."

This scene was the first preview we had of the new season, and it has left concerned fans wondering what Will's fate will be in the show's finale.

Does Will Byers die in Season 5?

Short answer - no.

In Volume 1, Will begins to channel his connection to Vecna and the Demogorgons in order to try and stop them from killing his friends.

We know Will and Vecna have been connected since Season 1, and it's clear he is also linked to the Demogorgons, as during the new episodes, he can see through their eyes and feel their emotions.

With the help of Robin (Maya Hawke), Will has been able to strengthen this connection so much that by the end of episode four, he can control them.

A standout scene happens in the final moments of Volume 1 where Will's nose bleeds in the same way that Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) does when she uses her powers - a clear indication that he has harnessed powers in a similar vein to hers.

So Will doesn't die in Season 5 Volume 1, but we'll have to wait for both Volume 2 and 3 to be released to find out his ultimate fate...

Stranger Things 5: Volume 1 is now available to watch on Netflix.



