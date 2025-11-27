Stranger Things fans were left frustrated after Netflix ’s platform crashed within minutes of the release of the show’s highly anticipated fifth season.

It has been more than three years that fans of Netflix science fiction drama series Stranger Things have had to wait for the final season to land on the platform.

But, due to a massive outage on the streaming service , many fans were forced to wait even longer to watch the first four episodes, released on Wednesday 26 November.

Almost immediately after the first four of eight episodes were released, Netflix began to experience an outage, according to tracker Downdetector . In the US alone, there were over 14,000 reports at the time.

“Some members briefly experienced an issue streaming on TV devices, but service recovered for all accounts within five minutes,” Netflix told Reuters.

According to Netflix, Stranger Things is the platform’s third-most popular English-language series globally and its popularity was made clear in the frustration around the outage.

“I have never been more stressed in my life,” someone wrote.

Another joked: “Netflix is officially in the upside down.”

One person wrote: “Me staying up until 1am and then Netflix going down instantly.”

Someone else commented: “It absolutely did and I thought I was going to have to hold my crying 17 year old daughter in my lap for the entire evening.”

indy100 has contacted Netflix for comment.

