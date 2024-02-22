Bobbi Althoff says she couldn't watch her graphic nude 'leak'

Really Good Podcast host Bobbi Althoff has broken her silence on an explicit video making the rounds on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 26-year-old shared a lengthy video addressing the NSFW clip that she had to "cover her eyes" for.

She first became aware of it when her name started trending on X/Twitter, leading her to believe that one of her podcast episodes was a topic of conversation online. It wasn't until she was inundated with calls from her management that she knew there was a problem.

"I felt like it was a mistake of something," she said. "I didn't realise that it was actually people believing that that was me."

"Anyway, not me," she added. "Sorry to disappoint, but what the f***? No. That was so graphic too. I was like 'Oh my god, need to cover my eyes.'"

Althoff previously shut down rumours on Wednesday (21 February), saying the video was "definitely AI generated" – a growing concern for many women in the public eye.

"You can clearly judge that it's AI-generated. That is the sick part that shows how vile people are," one fan hit back at the clip.

Another said: "Guys there’s a deepfake/AI video going around of Bobbi Althoff and it’s extremely disgusting. I don’t think she has Twitter so I sent an email to her team about it and to her Instagram. this is so sad :( AI is being used against women & girls, I really hope she takes legal action."

Althoff shot to fame in recent years thanks to her podcast where she interviews a host of A-list celebrities including Michael Cera and Drake in her trademark awkward style.

