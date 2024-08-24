Drew Barrymore reveals why she sits so close to guests

Drew Barrymore hit back at critics who have complained she sits way too close to her celebrity guests on her show.

The actress launched The Drew Barrymore Show, often shortened to Drew, in 2020. Barrymore has welcomed guests from the likes of Oprah, Kamala Harris, Christina Aguilera and Madison Beer among many more – with many viewers highlighting one thing.

"Drew Barrymore be too close to them folks' face," one person wrote, while another added: "Ngl Drew Barrymore reminds me of every person that has ever gotten too close to me trying to spit game and made me physically uncomfortable."

Meanwhile, a third commented: "Why is Drew Barrymore sitting so close to Kamala?"

With the show being renewed for seasons six and seven, Barrymore has issued a wholesome reason behind her lack of personal space.

"Well, I’ll try to practice physical distance, which is not my strong point," she told Entertainment Tonight, before giving her reasonings for doing so: "Do you know how hard the pandemic was for me? I was alone in a studio by myself! I like to be around people!"

She acknowledged that it's "not everyone's favourite," and apologised "to those people."

"I think that, first of all, we’re always gonna be big on joy and laughter and feeling good, and that was something I always wanted to do," Barrymore continued. "But I never thought we would launch in a pandemic, and trying to lean into the joy and the feel good and the comedy at that time was real weird and wacky."

