Easter 2025: A round-up of all the funniest viral memes

Today (April 20) marks Easter Sunday, a celebration associated with bunny rabbits, chocolate and Jesus.

This weekend will see friends and family enjoying Easter Egg hunts and tucking into Easter eggs, while people on social media have been creating their own memes about the holiday.

And it's all about things related to Easter eggs, bunnies, Jesus Christ, as well as cultural traditions, with the jokes ranging from satire, or sharing the perfect reaction clip.

On platforms such as Facebook, Twitter (formerly X), and Instagram, social media users have posted Easter memes as a means to express their humour and share in the festivities..

Here is a round-up of all the Easter-themed memes making the rounds this Sunday:

"I can't wait. Sharing my favorite Easter meme early," one person said.









Another used the lyrics The Killers song Mr Brightside for a Jesus resurrection joke.





Of course, there were egg-related jokes.





A clip of Ricky Gervais' David Brent with the caption: "Jesus emerging from his tomb."









Resurrection meme but make it reality TV.













Pam from Gavin and Stacey with the iconic reactions.









"Mary Magdalene checking the tomb and finding it empty," someone else wrote.





"I lost my best friend tonight."





Classic David Brent meme is applicable, even in Easter.









Spoiler: It's so not over...





One for Sopranos fans.









"Mary Magdalene and the women arriving at the empty tomb," one user posted.

Who needs a lore drop?





Someone else added: "Jesus of Nazareth you have to stop. You preach too tough. Your swag too different. Your miracles too hard. they'll kill you."









If Jesus were alive in 2025.

Happy Easter!

