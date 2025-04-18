I spent 24 hours at a chocolate spa for Easter - and it's now my favourite holiday

Easter celebrations are often filled with chocolate-fuelled festivities – and one hotel has epitomised just that by providing guests with luxurious extra touches to make stays extra sweet.

Nestled in the heart of Marylebone resides The Landmark Hotel, an iconic destination famed for its London charm since opening its doors 125 years ago. The hotel, also notable for its idyllic Winter Gardens Restaurant, even became a part of the Leading Hotels of the World community for its famed travel experience.

One of the oldest railway hotels in London, The Landmark London was born in the romantic era of train travel, combining opulence, grandeur and timeless service and design of those times with contemporary flair and five-star amenities. This is best represented in its iconic and soaring eight-story-high glass Atrium that has been at the centre of the hotel since its opening.

Naturally, given my sweet tooth and love for the capital, I indulged in an Easter stay to explore whether The Landmark is what it's cracked up to be. Pun intended.

I lived, breathed, ate – and was even wrapped up in chocolate. Spoiler: It did not disappoint.



Upon arrival, I was greeted with an array of sweet treats to set the tone before winding down in the hotel's secluded spa.

The spa offers a catalogue of treatments from various facials to massages, clinical peels – and a limited Choco Paradise Spa Package until April 14 to rejuvenate the senses and ignite the Easter joy.

I met with beauty therapist Jacqueline who talked me through the 65-minute full-body experience in detail and the products containing actual chocolate.

This was certainly a first. But upon further research, it turns out chocolate has surprising benefits for the skin.

Not only does the scent induce the production of endorphins but products containing pure cocoa are said to provide intensive nourishment and hydration.

The chocolate treatment started with a light foot cleanse, before diving straight into a full-body rich chocolate scrub using world-renowned Germaine de Capuccini products. This helps exfoliate the body and free it from dead skin cells.

Then, we moved on to a chocolate wrap...

A warm, velvety liquid was applied before I was wrapped up to dry like a life-sized Ferrero Rocher. I reaped all of the aromas and endorphins during a soothing scalp massage.

After showering and taking a swim, I headed down for dinner for a delicious meal in the Winter Garden Restaurant set to a backdrop of a live pianist. And, you guessed it; for dessert, I went with a chocolate and salted caramel mousse.

Naturally, it only felt right to finish off the stay with a visit to The Landmark's pop-up Cake Shop filled with broissants, a delightful combination of both brioche and croissant, and three custom Easter eggs designed by Bake Off: The Professionals 2023 winner and the hotel’s executive pastry chef Mauro di Lieto.

While I may have exceeded my chocolate intake until next Easter, it's safe to say The Landmark certainly lived up to its expectations. And while some of the Easter offerings are only available until mid-April, the five-star amenities and service are next to none and certainly worth a visit.

