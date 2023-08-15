Who is Ed Mylett? The man who claims he has '21 days a week'

A man has left the internet baffled after claiming he has 21 days in a week and people are confused.

Ed Mylett has gone viral for a second time after a clip from a podcast appearance on Impact Theory with YouTuber Tom Bilyeu went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The clip encapsulates hustle and grind culture perfectly, as Mylett claimed he had more days in the week than everyone else and explained his bizarre logic.

He explained: “My day is 6am to noon, and I’m not crazy. You’re crazy for thinking it takes 24 hours, just like some dude in a cave did 300 years ago.”

While his maths and history might be questionable, Mylett continued, explaining, “My second day starts at noon and goes til 6pm”.

He explained that 6pm until midnight counts as his “third day”, meaning over the course of a normal 7-day week, he actually experiences 21 days.





It’s fair to say that users on X (formerly known as Twitter) weren’t quite as convinced by Mylett’s logic.

“My favourite part of this clip is that he thinks the 'caveman era' was 300 years ago,” wrote one person.

Another argued: “You can take the lad out of the afters but you can't take the afters out the lad.

“All these former beak heeds turned entrepreneurs have swapped chatting s**t at 5am in some randoms kitchen for a podcast studio.”

Who is Ed Mylett?

Mylett is a YouTuber, podcaster and entrepreneur. H enjoined the World Financial Group (WFG), a financial planning company, in 1992.

He has since used social media to grow a following by speaking about his career, and giving life lessons and advice to aspiring entrepreneurs.

