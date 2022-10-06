Elon Musk has decided to proceed with his original plan of buying Twitter and now says the decision will help him create an "everything app".

On Tuesday (October 6), the billionaire tech mogul tweeted: "Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app."

The concept, also known as a "super app", has gained massive popularity across Asia – so much so, tech companies have tried to replicate the idea over the years. Super apps have become so widely used in the country due to being the main form of access to the internet for many.

An everything app provides various products and services to users, such as shopping, food orders, social networking and payments, amongst many more features. There is not yet anything comparable in the west.

While details on app "X" are still sparse, people have started speculating it could be similar to the thriving Chinese app WeChat, that's amassed more than 1 billion monthly users. It has essentially become an integral part of daily life in China.

In June, the Tesla founder touched on super apps, noting there is no equivalent outside of Asia.

"You basically live on WeChat in China because it’s so usable and helpful to daily life, and I think if we can achieve that, or even get close to that at Twitter, it would be an immense success."

He added: "There’s a real opportunity to create that."



Musk made headlines on Tuesday after agreeing to buy Twitter for $54.20 (£48.17 per share) or $44 billion (£38.8 billion) after attempting to back out of the original offer.

During the Q&A session with Twitter employees, Musk also expressed his aspirations to grow the social media app from 237 million users to "at least a billion."

