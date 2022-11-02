Twitter owner Elon Musk is working with the platform to create a feature called "Paywalled Video," a solution that would allow people to charge a fee to access the videos.

However, this solution could see the social media platform cluttered with pornography, the Washington Postclaimed.

"When a creator composes a tweet with a video, the creator can enable the paywall once a video has been added to the tweet," read an internal email from Twitter's "Product Trust" team about the feature, as noted by the Post.

The prices for the paywall are already set so creators can charge as little as $1 up to $10 to access the video. Twitter would then take a certain amount of that payment using the financial services company Stripe.

The feature, which is reportedly scheduled to be live in one to two weeks, would put Twitter in competition with OnlyFans.

At this moment, it's unclear if Paywalled Video was brewing well before the tech billionaire went ahead and purchased Twitter for $44bn last week.

Pornographic content is allowed on the platform, which sets it apart from other general social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

But the sensitive content shared on Twitter is blurred out by default, and many big advertisers are against the NSFW content, causing hesitation to advertise on platforms that contain porn, the Post said.

Still, it remains up in the air as to whether those advertisers will become more cautious about the kind of content that's allowed on Twitter if Paywalled Video actually comes to fruition.

Musk hasn't hesitated to try and succeed at making structural changes since becoming the social media platform's owner.

He fired top executives and proposed a new content moderation council with "diverse viewpoints."

Additionally, much attention is directed at a new paid subscription to get a blue verification check on the platform, which Musk said would cost around $8.

