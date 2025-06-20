GTA 6 LIVE: Trailer 2 about to smash key milestone

Rockstar Games recently released trailer 2 for GTA 6 which had the biggest video launch in history, with more than 475 million views in its first 24 hours across all platforms.



Along with it, the studio also released loads of new screenshots, fresh artwork from the game and updated its website.

Loads of new leaks, speculation and talking points are swirling as more information from all of this content is continuously emerging thanks to the worth of online sleuths.

This all comes after Rockstar Games announced the game was delayed from Autumn 2025 and was given a specific release date of 26 May 2026.

Trailer 2 about to smash key milestone from GTA6 GTA 6 trailer 2 is on the verge of smashing the viewing figures for the first trailer for GTA 5 on YouTube. As spotted by one user in the GTA 6 Subreddit, trailer 2 with 121m views is fast approaching the count for GTA 5 trailer 1's 122m mark. There has been a bit of a mixed response to this in the comments. Alex032691 said: "I'm really surprised that it has taken that long." onestaromega said: "I can't wait to see the records they break in the first 24 hours, first week and first month." NolimitCurls said: "The view to like ratio on both GTA 6 trailers is crazy I noticed the other day."

Ned Luke reveals worst GTA 5 scene to shoot - and it's hated by everyone Ned Luke, who plays Michael in GTA 5, has revealed the infamous yoga scene in the game took "eight hours" to do. X / Twitter user @GTAVI_Countdown, which regularly posts about GTA and Rockstar Games, Tweeted a screenshot from the scene and said: "This is hands down the worst mission to do in GTA 5." And Luke spotted this and replied: "Hands down the worst to shoot. Sweated my a** off for eight hours."

Next Rockstar game update speculated Fans in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been speculating as to when there will be another update from Rockstar Games. MisunderstoodBadger1 posted: "'Marketing relatively close to release.' Since the dust has settled, what do we think about [Take-Two CEO Strauss] Zelnick's statement? Was he being deceptive for shareholders? Or truthful, and the second trailer / info was released as a 'we're sorry for the delay'? If the trailer was going to release in May regardless of the delay, we can expect five or six months before release for marketing to pick back up. Thoughts?" guizocaa said: "Zelnick will just say whatever it looks better, just like any CEO." Dry-Fault-5557 said: "Pre-orders around the holidays to capitalize on the holidays. Puts it ~six months to release." Professional-Swan108 said: "I think trailer 2 was always going to release in May regardless of the delay and the decision to delay was probably made on the day it was announced or a few days earlier and they can just simply change the date on the trailer / website to reflect the delay. Considering the amount of information they gave us (70 screenshots, a two minute trailer, and a bunch of character descriptions), it seemed more appropriate for a game that is only a few months out rather than a whole year."

Red Dead Redemption 2 actor clarifies upcoming announcement Rob Wiethoff, who plays John Marston, has clarified what he meant when he said there is an "exciting announcement" related to Red Dead Redemption coming imminently. On a recent stream, Wiethoff teased there could be news about the series as soon as the end of this week. But in a new video that's emerged on social media, he's cooled talk that it's relating to a heavily speculated update for Red Dead Redemption 2. In the video, Wiethoff said: "I do have something I'm really excited about, I truly am and I think you will be too, I really do think so - but I possibly misled some people when I announced I have something to announce that I can't talk about right now. "Just please recognise, and I know that you know this but let me remind you I guess, I do not make announcements for Rockstar Games. We all know that, I'm just reminding you, I do not make announces for Rockstar Games. "Rockstar Games makes announcements for Rockstar Games and they don't use me to do that."

Former Rockstar developer says he worked on online mode for GTA 3 Former Rockstar Games developer Obbe Vermeij has revealed Rockstar Games had been planning for Grand Theft Auto to feature a true online mode since the development of GTA 3, which released in 2001. Vermeij spent 14 years at Rockstar as a technical director, working on Grand Theft Auto projects such as Vice City, San Andreas and IV before leaving in 2009.

He posted on X / Twitter: "For GTA 3, I prototyped a simple deathmatch. Players could kill each other, drag each other from cars and respawn around the city. It was promising... "…but we ran out of time. We needed lobbies, scripts working over network etc. We decided to cut the effort. #ifdef GTA_NETWORK in the source code is a leftover. "We pushed for multiplayer again in Vice City. Even hired a couple of network coders. But with tight deadlines, it was abandoned once more. "For San Andreas, we didn't even try. It was the final PS2-era game - not worth the effort. We added local co-op instead. But yeah... not the same. "GTA 4 is when we finally nailed it. Four programmers and several level designers worked full-time. "We'd always envisioned a two-game strategy: first, basic multiplayer then online experience. "Both North and NY had wanted to make this happen since the GTA 3 days."

Three of Rockstar's 'rejected' story plots 'revealed' A former Rockstar Games news site editor has claimed three of Rockstar's story plots were rejected, the first one in 2016 for being "too dark". X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown, which regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games, spotted Fravillys, a former Rockstar Mag chief editor who is understood to have previously revealed exclusive details about the RAGE engine, penned an article detailing what happened while GTA 6 was being developed. The translated article claims Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser had three story ideas rejected by Take-Two. The first was considered to be "too dark", a second which refined the concept is said to have been cancelled 18 months in and a third was only in development for a few months. Fravillys wrote about the first idea: "For the project's synopsis, the team of writers led by Dan Houser had imagined a detective plot, worthy of a thriller, centred around three protagonists. "Protagonist 1: An old Vice City police officer who is reputed to be incorruptible but who ends up gradually falling into organised crime in order to protect his son, who has fallen into the dangers of drug use. "Protagonist 2: The police officer's son, a very religious Cuban-American junkie who tries to escape his addiction and the dangers posed by the drug trafficking world. "Protagonist 3: The right-hand man of a Colombian drug lord who manages the importation of narcotics into the United States via Vice City. His ambition is to found his own empire in North America." A second version was said to be "less dark" with two protagonists instead of three. The article said: "Protagonist 1: A policewoman, daughter of a Vice City cop who was murdered while on duty, on a quest for personal revenge with the goal of infiltrating the local underworld in order to dismantle it, completely illegally, alongside her service as a police officer. "Protagonist 2: A drug smuggler's underling, quite crazy like Trevor from GTA 5, rising in rank as the story progresses." It's claimed this was in production for 18 months before being cancelled midway through 2018. The article claimed a third storyline tweaked the reboot: "The grieving policewoman was replaced by an African-American man, a former soldier, who had just left prison and fallen into the criminal world." It's claimed this was cancelled in March 2019 though. A fourth storyline, led by co-founder and current president Sam Houser, is said to have been approved in 2019 with development beginning in earnest in 2020. The information is said to have come from Fravillys' internal sources. None of this is official or has been confirmed. indy100 has contacted Take-Two for comment.

Red Dead Redemption tease reaction from GamingLeaksAndRumours Redditors have been reacting from the tease from several Red Dead Redemption actors about an announcement surrounding the series being imminent. The majority are skeptic about it being a next gen update for Red Dead Redemption 2 which has been heavily speculated. Mr_Nobody0 said: "Something tells me this will be something unrelated to Rockstar Games, hoping otherwise though." Telos1807 said: "I'd be amazed if it wasn't a convention panel or something. Rockstar wouldn't even let them follow each other on SM when filming RDR2, their NDA's are airtight." Guns_and_Potions said: "It'll be like when Ned Luke and Steven Ogg were vaguely teasing last year. Rockstar actors know they get attention by even slightly implying something is happening."

Full story: Even more Red Dead Redemption actors have teased an imminent announcement More Red Dead Redemption actors have said they know what Rob Wiethoff, who plays John Marston, has hinted at Rockstar Games Away from GTA 6 for a moment, yet more Red Dead Redemption actors have seemingly teased an announcement about the series is imminent. Rumours about Red Dead Redemption 2 receiving a next gen update have been circling for a while with some insiders claiming it could happen within the next few months. On a recent stream, Rob Wiethoff, who plays John Marston, teased there could be news about the series as soon as the end of this week. And now Roger Clark and Roshir Dalal, the respecitve actors for Arthur Morgan and Charles Smith, seem to have got in on the act too. Read the full story here.

Reaction to claims initial story was 'scrapped' for being too dark from GamingLeaksAndRumours Redditors in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit have been reacting to the claims the first story idea for GTA 6 was cancelled by Take-Two in 2016 for being "too dark" and Dan Houser had a total of three story ideas rejected. nukleabomb said: "In all seriousness, the first one sounds sick." sirferrell said: "That one with the cop and the bad son and the narco sounded like a decent game without the GTA named attached to it. But i think 3 playable characters would be eh..." jelly_dad said: "Bonnie and Clyde setup is absolutely perfect for a GTA game. They made the right call in the end." However a lot of comments have questioned the legitimacy of the claims. PrettyTeen253 said: "I don’t believe this because Jason Schreier reported back in 2020 what GTA 6's story would be like and it is similar to what it is now. The only possible change made to the story is that South America may have been removed entirely." thatmusicguy13 said: "This is definitely fake to stir up drama for people that think that Dan Houser was the only good thing about Rockstar. Take-Two is very hands off with Rockstar and wouldn't interfere regarding the story. Too dark, like their last game wasn't Red Dead Redemption 2." laowv said: "This doesn't really fit with any of the many GTA 6 leaks so far, or any of the reported stories about GTA 6's development. Not only is there evidence that Lucia's actor started working in early-to-mid 2019, we know Take-Two is pretty damn hands off with this stuff - look at how long Judas is taking. It's also a really specific amount of detail to know about three versions of the story which never made it into production by the sounds of it." As mentioned previously, none of this has been confirmed by Rockstar or Take-Two.

RDR2 next gen update speculation swells from reddeadredemption Rumours about Red Dead Redemption 2 receiving a next gen update have been circling for a while with some insiders claiming it could happen within the next few months. But on a recent stream, Rob Wiethoff, who plays John Marston in the Red Dead Redemption series, teased on a recent stream there could be news as soon as the end of this week. In a clip that was posted to Reddit, he said: "I've got such exciting news, I can't share it with you right now and it's absolutely killing me." He said to expect news "before Friday" and added: "I cannot wait for you to know what's going on and that's all I can say. "I truly cannot think about anything else, especially playing this game [Wiethoff was playing Red Dead Redemption], I cannot think of anything else other than what I want to tell you so bad." A next gen update for Red Dead Redemption 2 has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games.

'Leap' discussion from GTA6 Hype for how good GTA 6 is expected to be continues as Nayef7717 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "To imagine the leap from this game [RDR2] to GTA 6 will be greater than GTA 5 to this is beyond crazy." The post is proving popular with 6.6k upvotes and hundreds of comments at the time of writing. But a number of Redditors think the leap will not be as big as previously seen across Rockstar's games. Due-Ad4970 said: "It won't be as crazy as RDR2 from GTA 5." whats-this said: "Games will not continue to exponentially improve graphically, they are beginning to plateau. Improvements from now on will be seen in AI and behaviour within the game." MuddySasquatch said: "I think we're getting to the point of diminishing returns. It won't be a graphical leap but a graphical hop from this (on current consoles)."

Game delay has fans saying 'I'm glad' from GTA6 GTA 6 being delayed from Autumn 2025 to 26 May 2026 has some fans saying they're "glad". SunGodLuffy6 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "Looking back, they did the right call here. I feel like if the game was released this year in the Fall the game probably would've been a buggy mess seeing what's happening with Mindseye. "I'm aware Cyberpunk is a great game nowadays but it was pretty buggy at launch. Either way, I'm glad Rockstar taking their sweet time and cooking GTA 6 🙏🏾" The user got a fair bit of grief for describing their view as a "hot take" which implies the GTA 6 community does not mind the game being delayed if it means it will perform as it should at launch.

Claims first story idea was cancelled for being 'too dark' The first story idea for GTA 6 was allegedly cancelled in 2016 for being 'too dark' Rockstar Games A former Rockstar Games news site editor has claimed in an article the first story idea for GTA 6 was cancelled by Take-Two in 2016 for being "too dark". X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown, which regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games, spotted Fravillys, a former Rockstar Mag chief editor who is understood to have previously revealed exclusive details about the RAGE engine, penned an article detailing what happened while GTA 6 was being developed. The translated article claims Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser had three story ideas rejected by Take-Two. The first was considered to be "too dark", a second which refined the concept is said to have been cancelled 18 months in and a third was only in development for a few months. Fravillys wrote about the first idea: "For the project's synopsis, the team of writers led by Dan Houser had imagined a detective plot, worthy of a thriller, centred around three protagonists. "Protagonist 1: An old Vice City police officer who is reputed to be incorruptible but who ends up gradually falling into organised crime in order to protect his son, who has fallen into the dangers of drug use. "Protagonist 2: The police officer's son, a very religious Cuban-American junkie who tries to escape his addiction and the dangers posed by the drug trafficking world. "Protagonist 3: The right-hand man of a Colombian drug lord who manages the importation of narcotics into the United States via Vice City. His ambition is to found his own empire in North America." A fourth storyline, led by co-founder and current president Sam Houser, is said to have been approved in 2019 with development beginning in earnest in 2020. The information is said to have come from Fravillys' internal sources. None of this is official or has been confirmed. indy100 has contacted Take-Two for comment.

