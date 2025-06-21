Five-time Oscar nominated movie is leaving Netflix next week and fans are devastated

With tonnes of gripping, heartbreaking, and downright hilarious new TV shows and movies appearing on Netflix, including a new series of Ginny & Georgia, and the pending release of Happy Gilmore 2, it means it's reached that time of the month where we'll be saying goodbye to other titles on the streaming platform - and you're not going to like this cull.

On July's au revoir list, there's the entireTwilight saga, the Oceans movies, and Annabelle - but there's one five-time-Oscar-nominated movie among the mix that no one can quite believe is going so soon.

Despite only being released in 2024 and picking up two Oscars at the 2025 Academy Awards for Best Sound and Best Special Visual Effects, from 1 July, Dune: Part Twowill no longer be available to watch on Netflix.





*Screams in sandworm*

The second instalment of the sci-fi franchise stars Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Austin Butler, and Zendaya, and according to the plot it "explores the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge."

The original Dune left the app back in January to make way for its second instalment, but now, just months later, it's leaving again.

It's not known why it's leaving or if the departure will be permanent, as usually bigger films tend to make a grand return a short time later, whether thanks to demand or a renewal of licensing agreements.

In the meantime, you can still watch Dune: Part Two with a NOW TV subscription, or you can pay to rent it via Amazon Prime or Apple TV.

