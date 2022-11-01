Following Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter for $44bn, he has now revealed how much it will cost people to get or keep a blue check on the social media platform.

The tech billionaire has been making a lot of steam since becoming the platform's owner. From firing top executives and proposing a new content moderation council with "diverse viewpoints," he hasn't hesitated to make changes.

And the same thing applies to the process of getting the blue check.

On Sunday (30 October), Musk took to Twitter to share that the "whole verification process is being revamped" but didn't indicate how that would happen or when.

But flash forward to Tuesday (1 November), Musk highlighted the idea that Twitter would charge $8 a month for the verification with a subscription plan.

Twitter Blue, the platform's current subscription plan, is $4.99 a month.

"Twitter's current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is b*******.

"Power to the people! Blue for $8/month," Musk wrote.

In another tweet, he also shared that perks to the subscription plan would include half the amount of ads, priority in the replies section, mentions and search, and the ability to post long videos and audio, amongst other things.

Earlier reports suggested that the cost for verification would be that the optional service would be close to $19.99.

According to a report from The Verge, on Sunday, users that are already verified would have only 90 days to subscribe, or they would lose their blue ticks.

The outlet also noted that the employees working to make this project a reality were allegedly told on Sunday that they would be fired if they can't meet the 7 November deadline.

Twitter would become the first social media app to require a fee for verified status.

