Adult film star Bonnie Blue and the controversial online influencer Andrew Tate have released a podcast episode together in what's been dubbed "the most unexpected crossover ever".

OnlyFans creator Bonnie Blue has hit the headlines recently after a series of extreme “challenges” – one of which involved her having sex with 1,057 men in a 24-hour period – and saw her permanently banned from the platform .

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Tate is facing charges of rape and trafficking in Romania. The Crown Prosecution Service in England and Wales has also authorised charges of rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain against him.

It seems the controversial duo have now collaborated on a podcast after Tate shared a picture of them both sitting behind microphones, along with podcast host Rob Moore, on his social media on Tuesday.

“Bonnie is the end result of feminism. She is what The Matrix wanted to create,” Tate claimed on X/Twitter.

Bonnie also teased the collaboration in a post on her Instagram, with the caption, “Bringing women forward 1057 years”, making reference to the number of men she had sex with in one day.

How can I watch Andrew Tate's podcast with Bonnie Blue?

You can find the episode on Rob Moore's Disruptors podcast, in what he's dubbed “the most disruptive interview of the year”.

Online, people definitely had thoughts.

“The worst people ever just linked up,” someone wrote, posting an image of them.

Someone wrote: “Collab so bad I thought this was AI generated.”

Another said: “Grifters cause if he really was arsed about any of his ‘moral’ standpoints on women he wouldn’t be in a 10 metre radius of her.”

Someone else argued: “This convo gonna set humanity back centuries.”





What happened in Andrew Tate's podcast with Bonnie Blue?

The topics of conversation were just as wild as you'd imagine. While we can't repeat in full some of what was discussed (frankly, it's just too vulgar and full of baseless claims), here's a brief run-down of what to expect if you choose to watch the full episode...

Bonnie Blue insisted she's a "good role model" for women

Blue reeled off stats about the correlation between decriminalizing sex work vs a reduction in reported rape rates , and insisted a controversial stunt that saw her sleep with 1,057 men in one day gives her a "good work ethic".

"I don't understand why men sit here and try to lecture you about it", Tate responded. "It's your body, your choice, right? This is the world we now live in, this is the end result of feminism."

However, he insisted he wouldn't let his own daughter go down the same path.

Rob Moore shuts down Bonnie Blue

In the episode, Blue talks about how she thinks she creates a "safe environment" for young, barely-legal men to lose their virginities with her. However, when she asks host, Rob Moore if he would send his son to see her, he simply responds: "No".

She went on to propose a similar idea Tate, to which he responded: "No thanks".

Bonnie Blue shared her thoughts on the current charges against Andrew Tate

There are currently 21 charges against Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, in the UK pertaining to rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking - all of which they have denied.

The topic was brought up during the podcast, and Blue was asked to share her thoughts on the matter.

"What's the saying, innocent until proven guilty?", she said, as Tate smirked. When asked if she thought he was guilty, she responded: "No, why would he?"

Tate and his brother were first arrested in Romania in December 2022, with Andrew accused of rape and human trafficking and Tristan suspected of human trafficking.

They both denied the charges and spent several months under house arrest.

