Emergency alert UK: 32 of the funniest memes and reactions

The majority of phones in the UK have received an emergency alert from the UK government as part of a nationwide test, the first of its kind to ever happen and its caused quite a bit of confusion.

The test is part of a new public alert system for emergencies and new deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden had alread denied the testing of a new emergency national alert system on Sunday was an example of so-called nanny statism.

After the criticism was put to him on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, Mr Dowden said: “I wouldn’t accept that characterisation.

“If you look at countries around the world, whether it is the United States, Canada, Japan and elsewhere, they have emergency alerts on phones as another tool in the toolkit of keeping people alerted during an emergency.”

Mr Dowden said the test of the system was a “bit like when the fire alarm goes off at work”.

He said: “It can be a bit inconvenient and annoying.

“I think, in future, people will be grateful that we tested the system and what I would say is that at 3pm, when this siren — which I should say is about the volume of a phone call going off — goes off, you don’t need to do anything.

“It is just a test.”

Regardless if it is a test or not and how serious we should all take it, the internet couldn't help having some fun with it, even before it went off.

























Some people also had fun with the score between Newcastle and Tottenham which was happening at the same time.

















Then it actually went off...cue the memes.









































But in a twist, not for everybody.













This is a much better sound than the one millions of people got.

As you can see from the BBC's coverage, not everyone was that bothered.













Additional reporting from PA.

