Twitch streamer and former pornstar Sasha Grey is set to be the main host of a radio station for Cyberpunk 2077 DLC, Phantom Liberty.

Earlier this year, Cyberpunk 2077 announced its new DLC, Phantom Liberty.

Although developers haven’t unveiled an official release date, the team has been sure to showcase their creative plans for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 DLC, particularly concerning its soundtrack.

On the game’s official website, they promoted its music contest, which essentially allows players to influence the music playing in the game – granted, they make exceptional music.

“We’re looking for fresh music to feature in our new community radio station Growl FM — coming in the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion!” the website reads.

And to host the contest alongside the upcoming radio show in the game, that’s where Grey comes in.

In Cyberpunk 2077 DLC, Grey is the voice actress for Ash, a host for a new radio show: 89.7 GrowlFM.

Since no character models are showcased yet, all the fans have to go on for this is her event, which is very fitting for a radio format.

For those unaware, Grey is a variety Twitch streamer with over a million followers on the platform. She’s also had a career in acting, appearing in shows like HBO’s Entourage.

Once people saw that Grey reshared a tweet from Cyberpunk 2077 about the music contest, they seemed very excited about it.

One person wrote: “Very pleased to have you in the game, Sasha!”

“This is so AWESOME! I can’t wait to hear your voice in-game. If I had an ounce of musical talent, I’d be all over this,” another added.

A third wrote: “Great stuff!! Really looking forward to the Phantom Liberty! Love the streams!”

Someone else added: “Genuinely excited about this, been watching Sasha Grey in all sorts since forever.”

The mission for contestants in the music contest is to create music inspired by the video they teased, and only 12-15 tracks will be selected.

And as for prizes, the Cyberpunk 2077 website noted that there will be a $3,000 cash prize, Cyberpunk 2077 goodie bags, and an iZotope elements suite.

For more information about the entry rules, read here.

