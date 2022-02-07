It seems as though baby fever is in the air amongst many as news of Rihanna's pregnancy and Kylie Jenner giving birth to a baby boy circulates.

Baby fever is defined by Merriam Webster as "the longing that some people experience relating to the desire of having a child." Apart from celebrities, the baby boom of the pandemic has begun to take place as well.

So it comes as no surprise that a few people might feel out of the loop as families across the world welcome their little ones into the world.

One woman on TikTok deciding to take matters into her own hands regarding her increased longing—but not in the way you think.

TikTok user Sophie @sophmosca said she bought a fake pregnancy bump for £147 to satisfy her baby fever.

The synthetic pregnancy stomach looks incredibly realistic and she explained that putting it on helps her remember that she's not ready for a baby just yet.

The video has 2.3 million views as of writing.

Despite some critics, people on social media seem to agree that's it is a genius move on Sophie's end.

"You're onto something here," wrote one person.

"Ordering this right now," said another.

"I feel like this would get rid of my baby fever so fast," read one comment.

