Expert reveals how to remove fake tan from bedding

TikTok has a new talking point by the hour, and this week the attention has turned to a handy cleaning hack to combat fake tan-stained bedding.

Despite fake tan season in full swing, the solution can often leave sheets and towels looking far from perfect.

One viral clip showed the damage and racked up over 24,000 views in the process.

"Ow, I'm scared to go bed I just fake tanned," one commented, while another added: "I sleep in my fake tan but I've got new bedding and it’s literally all white omg."

So, what's the solution?

Cleaning influencer Ann Russell (@annrussell03) boasts a healthy following of 2.5 million followers from frequently sharing handy hacks.

Ann revealed to Wayfair that oxygen bleach is the most effective way to remove tan stains from sheets.

"Whilst I have never used fake tan, my daughter does and she has white bedding. I find using oxygen bleach of some description works a treat," she said. "Also, if you have white bedding, a dose of Ariel, spray pre-wash with either Ace Green or Peroxide on a long 60° cotton wash restores the bedding to bright white."



Daniela Venturini, art director and trend forecaster from Wayfair added: "If you’re known for marking your bed sheets with fake tan, avoid light-coloured bedding. Instead, opt for darker shades or patterned sheets as they are less likely to show unsightly stains. Colours like navy and black are great choices.

"It’s also imperative that you choose a material that is easy to wash and maintain. Materials like cotton and microfibre are great choices due to the fact they are durable and can withstand frequent washing."

