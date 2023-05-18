How to take part in FaZe Rug's 1UP candy challenge

American YouTuber FaZe Rug has released his own brand of candy designed to create a user experience for the consumer.

FaZe, whose real name is Brian Awadis, launched 1UP Candy – a product designed to appeal to his mainly Gen Z audience – as an experience-driven sweet treat.

The 26-year-old YouTuber has 23 million subscribers and has used his following to help launch the first product under the 1UP name.

The initial product is a sour gummy marketed as the Sour Gummy Challenge as it comes alongside a dare that can win the user money if they complete it.

How do you take part in the challenge?

To successfully complete it, challengers have to put three sour gummies in their mouths and suck on them for thirty seconds while keeping a straight face the entire time.

If they are able to complete it and provide evidence in the form of a TikTok or Instagram post, hashtagged #1UPsourchallenge and accompanied with the Cash App information, users can be in with a chance of winning cash prizes.

I Created the Worlds Sourest Candy - SOUR CHALLENGE www.youtube.com





Rug explained: “When I was approached to fully engage in developing a new candy that was designed to be fun and social, I jumped all over the opportunity.”

He continued: “Anyone who knows me knows I love candy, and I love challenging my family, friends and fans to experience it with me.”

In a YouTube video launch, Rug tested the challenge on his friends and family, with two out of three failing and having to use the neutraliser to get rid of the sour taste from their mouths.

It is recommended by the company that the challenge is avoided by people who have soft teeth, sensitive gums or gastrointestinal disorders.

The co-founder of 1UP, Matt Weiss, said: “Launching 1UP Candy with an experiential sour candy challenge is the perfect way for Rug to reach through the screen — and even create connections among his viewers as they experience the candy together via social media.”

