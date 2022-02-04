A woman’s cooking “life hack” has gone viral after revealing how to stop a bolognese sauce from being greasy.

Foodie influencer @healingwithholly22 regularly posts food tips and cooking hacks on TikTok, and one clip has gone viral with 8.8 million views.

In the video, Holly shared her “best cooking hack ever” for preventing greasy mince and it uses simple kitchen items everyone already has – kitchen roll and tongs.

She explained: “Fold up a paper towel, put it in your tongs, point your grease to the bottom of the pan, pick it up. Easy disposal.”

#elfitup #easyrecipe #easy #cooking #tipsandtricks #tips #clean #cleaningtiktok #hacks #hacksoflife #momsoftiktok #mom #moms

#elfitup #easyrecipe #easy #cooking #tipsandtricks #tips #clean #cleaningtiktok #hacks #hacksoflife #momsoftiktok #mom #moms

By angling the frying pan, she was able to mop the grease from the meat up as it pooled in one spot. Using tongs means you also won’t burn yourself or get grease on your hands.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The video has gathered more than 195,300 likes with some calling the handy hack a “life changer”.

Someone wrote: “Omg life changer! Straining beef is such a pain.”

Another added: “Why did no one tell me about this?! It’s awesome thank you very much.”

One person said: “Been doing this forever. Save ur sink drains from becoming blocked from straining it in the sink. People forget that once it cools it becomes a solid.”

However, others thought it was a mistake to get rid of the grease as they thought it would impact the falvour.

Someone commented: “thats where all the flavor is at.”

Another said: “Noooooooo. Keep cooking it, that’s where all the flavors are at.”

But, Holly replied to one to reassure them, writing: “I always use my grease but this was way to much.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.